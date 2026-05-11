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Global steel industry doubles down on coal as new capacity outpaces retirements: Report

The report states that 319 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of coal-based blast furnace capacity worldwide has either been announced or is under construction.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 09:57 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 09:57 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsCoalSteel

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