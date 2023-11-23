Go First lenders to vote on liquidation amid lack of suitors: Report

Mumbai: Go First airline's lenders will vote on a proposal to liquidate the insolvent Indian airline, two banking sources told Reuters on Thursday, days after a deadline to bid for the company ended with no suitors.

"The proposal whether or not to liquidate the airline has been floated and individual lenders will take the proposal to their boards and submit final votes in 10-15 days," said a banker with a state-run bank that has exposure to Go First.