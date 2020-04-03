GoAir extends ticket credit scheme for passengers

GoAir extends ticket credit scheme for passengers till April 30

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 03 2020, 02:08 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2020, 02:08 ist

GoAir on Thursday announced an extension of its ticket credit scheme, which allows passengers who don't show up for a flight to use the fare amount on any booking within a year, from April 15 to April 30.

"Even if the customer does not show up between 19th March 2020 and 30th April 2020 (at the airport), GoAir will automatically protect the customer's ticket and fare for travel on any future date until 30th April 2021," a press statement by the airline said.

India is under a 21-day lockdown till April 14 to combat coronavirus and all domestic and international commercial passenger flights stand suspended during the period.

However, cargo flights, medical evacuation flights, offshore helicopter operations and flights specially permitted by aviation regulator DGCA can operate during this time period.

GoAir had last week said this ticket credit scheme was available for bookings done till April 15 only.

"Customers can use their PNR and value of the ticket for travel on a future date until 30th April 2021 for any GoAir sector," the statement said.

till now, 2,069 people have been infected by COVID-19 in India and the death toll has reached 53, according to the union health ministry. 

GoAir
Coronavirus
COVID-19
