GoAir resumes services after over 2-month break

GoAir resumes services after over 2-month break

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 01 2020, 22:18 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2020, 22:24 ist
PTI/File photo

Budget carrier GoAir on Monday resumed services after a more than two months break with its first flight departing for Patna from the city's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 8.24 am.

After being suspended for two months due to the lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, passenger flights on domestic routes were allowed to restart with a highly trimmed schedule from last Monday.

While all other local airlines, including national carrier Air India resumed services from May 25, the Wadia-group decided to restart its flights only from June 1.

The city-headquartered airline operated one service each to Patna, Lucknow and Varanasi and back on the first day of resumption of services, the Mumbai International Airport Ltd said in a statement.

GoAir flew a total of 538 passengers on its flights from the city while transporting 320 passengers on three services which it operated back to the city in the day, the private airport operator said.

Over all, the airport has handled a total of 391 flights --196 departures and 195 arrivals -- and 42,503 passengers which include 31,665 passengers on the outgoing and rest 10,838 passengers on the incoming flights, it said.

Also, according to MIAL, the passenger load capacity has been the highest on Mumbai - Delhi route with 8,130 passengers departing out of the city airport for the national capital.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
GoAir
flights
Aviation
COVID-19
Patna
Mumbai

What's Brewing

'Community transmission of COVID-19 well-established'

'Community transmission of COVID-19 well-established'

RIP Wajid Khan: A talented composer

RIP Wajid Khan: A talented composer

Tear gas fired as clashes erupt outside White House

Tear gas fired as clashes erupt outside White House

2 NASA astronauts enter ISS after 19-hour journey

2 NASA astronauts enter ISS after 19-hour journey

Price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders hiked from June 1

Price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders hiked from June 1

India begins to 'unlock' with tailor-made keys

India begins to 'unlock' with tailor-made keys

 