Godrej trains its eyes on the burgeoning demand for air conditioners

According to Statista, the German data collation online platform, the Indian market for air conditioners is estimated to grow by 16.56 per cent between 2024 and 2029 taking its value to $12.65 billion in the penultimate year of the decade. Nandi sees this fastest growing category for his company to leverage. “Even though it has the lowest penetration today, the potential of an AC is higher because of its higher volume compared to the likes of refrigerators and washing machines in a household. So, that's where we have built our strength the most,” he argued.