<p>Bengaluru: There has to be a paradigm shift in how we build skills among students, and this shift is occurring from product to process, said Gurucharan Gollerkeri, Executive Director and Chief Strategy Officer, Gokula Education Foundation (Medical). </p><p>Gollerkeri highlighted the need to train students to use all possible AI tools, but at the same time, they also need to understand that these tools have limitations. "That’s why the core teaching becomes very important," he said. </p><p>Gokula Education Foundation (Medical), which manages the Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences, Ramaiah Medical College, and the Ramaiah Memorial Hospital is launching Ramaiah Institute of Science and Management (RISM), a deemed-to-be university in Bengaluru in partnership with University at Albany, State University of New York. </p><p>RISM is built as an industry-anchored model, and it will be India's next generation STEM university, Gollerkeri said, adding the University of Albany is currently working with five industry partners as anchor industry partners, including IBM, General Electric and Applied Materials. "We're going to have these industries coming as our industry partners. We're also in conversation with some of the others, which we'll onboard at a later stage. We will be starting our academic programmes from September this year," he said. </p><p>To begin with, there will be 4 programmes- B. Tech in Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence, Aerospace Engineering, and Electrical Sciences, alongside BBA and MBA programmes. </p><p>"We are going to invest about Rs 850 crore over the next five to seven years for the full university. Much of it will be from bank borrowing. There will be some internal resources generated as well, which will fund this university," Gollerkeri said. The university’s main residential campus is being developed in Bengaluru’s Information Technology Investment Region (ITIR) near Devanahalli. RISM will commence academic operations from a transit campus in Yelahanka in August 2026, with the main campus expected to be fully operational by September 2027. </p><p>Gollerkeri said that they want to ensure that AI plays an augmenting role. "While the faculty will be making the primary in-depth teaching, AI tools will be augmenting the learning. And we have a four-stage process for that. Initially, AI will serve as a tutor to supplement or to augment what the industry faculty as well as the academic faculty teach. At the second stage, AI acts as a toolbox to actually address problems. At the third stage, AI acts as a collaborator in terms of creative collaboration. In the fourth stage, AI becomes a subordinate to the supervisory engineer," he explained. </p><p>"We want to be able to give the students the ability to use AI, not dominate them, but to treat AI as a subordinate," he added.</p>