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Gokula Education Foundation (Medical) launches Ramaiah Institute of Science and Management in Bengaluru

RISM is built as an industry-anchored model, and it will be India's next generation STEM university, Gollerkeri said.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 08:00 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 08:00 IST
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