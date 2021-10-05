Gold climbs Rs 269; silver jumps Rs 630

Gold climbs Rs 269 to to Rs 45,766; silver jumps Rs 630 to Rs 59,704

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 05 2021, 16:37 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2021, 16:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Gold in the national capital on Tuesday rose by Rs 269 to Rs 45,766 per 10 grams amid rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 45,497 per 10 grams.

Silver also jumped Rs 630 to Rs 59,704 per kilogram from Rs 59,074 per kilogram in the previous trade.

The Indian rupee depreciated 32 paise to 74.63 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday.

In the international market, gold traded lower at $1,759 per ounce and silver remained flat at $22.58 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded weak with spot gold prices at COMEX trading half a per cent down at $1,759 per ounce on Tuesday.

Gold prices pared previous gains on the stronger dollar for the day," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

