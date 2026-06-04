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Gold climbs Rs 700 to Rs 1.6 lakh/10g in Delhi

According to the All India Sarafa Association, the yellow metal of 99.9 per cent purity appreciated Rs 700 to Rs 1,60,300 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) from Wednesday's closing level of Rs 1,59,600 per 10 grams.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 11:49 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 11:49 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsDelhiGoldmarket

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