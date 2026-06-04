Gold climbs Rs 700 to Rs 1.6 lakh/10g in Delhi

<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gold">Gold </a>prices climbed Rs 700 to Rs 1.60 lakh per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday amid firm trend in the global markets.</p>.<p>According to the All India Sarafa Association, the yellow metal of 99.9 per cent purity appreciated Rs 700 to Rs 1,60,300 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) from Wednesday's closing level of Rs 1,59,600 per 10 grams.</p>.Gold rises in futures trade as investors seek safety amid global uncertainty.<p>However, silver prices fell sharply by Rs 3,800 to Rs 2,65,700 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes). The white metal had closed at Rs 2,69,500 per kg in the previous session.</p>.<p>In the international markets, spot gold gained nearly 1 per cent to quote at USD 4,471.79 per ounce, and silver rose 1.14 per cent to USD 73.56 per ounce.</p>