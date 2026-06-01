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Gold declines Rs 2,500 to Rs 1.6 lakh/10g amid fresh US-Iran tensions

Traders will also track further developments in West Asia for fresh cues on bullion prices.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 12:27 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 12:27 IST
United StatesIranIndiaGoldsilverbusinessWorld

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