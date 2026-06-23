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Gold declines Rs 3,000, silver tanks by Rs 10,500 in Delhi amid dollar rally

The yellow metal was last seen around these levels on March 27, when it was quoted at Rs 1,47,800 per 10 grams.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 14:37 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 14:37 IST
Business NewsGoldsilverCommodities

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