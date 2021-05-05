Gold declines Rs 317 on muted global trends

Gold dipped Rs 317 to Rs 46,382 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday, in line with a decline in the yellow metal's prices overseas, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,699 per 10 grams.

In contrast, silver jumped Rs 2,328 to Rs 70,270 per kilogram from Rs 67,942 in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading marginally lower at $1,776 per ounce and silver was flat at $26.42 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded under pressure over stronger dollar and rise in US bond yields," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.