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Gold drops to Rs 1.64 lakh per 10g as Iran talks temper market anxiety

Snapping a three-day winning streak, the yellow metal of 99.9 per cent purity depreciated by Rs 600 to Rs 1,64,900 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes), according to local marketmen.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 12:26 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 12:26 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsGoldGold prices

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