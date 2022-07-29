Gold faces fourth monthly drop as firm dollar, US yields weigh

Gold prices were set on Friday for a fourth consecutive monthly drop, pressured by strong performances in the greenback and US bond yields and aggressive monetary policies from top central banks.

Spot gold inched up 0.2 per cent to $1,758.94 per ounce, as of 0337 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.3 per cent to $1,775.10.

Gold remains inversely correlated to the dollar and yields, rather than being a gold story in itself, OANDA senior analyst Jeffrey Halley said, adding that their recent dips provided some support to bullion this week. The metal is set for its best week since mid-May, with prices up 1.9 per cent so far.

Also Read—Inflation, price rise could dent India's gold demand in July-Dec: WGC

However, bullion is unlikely to stave off its worst run of monthly losses since November 2020.

The dollar has spent most of July hovering around 20-year highs, hammering demand for greenback-priced gold among other currency holders.

The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday hiked interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point as it attempts to fight soaring inflation. Benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields firmed after hitting a three-month low on Thursday.

Also Read—Wall Street dips as US economy slips

Higher rates and bond yields increase the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold. "Although bullion saw a sell-off below $1,700 (earlier this month) it is significant that long-term support at $1,675/80 was tested and held. Gold has been trying to form a bottom since," helped by recent signs of a US recession, Halley said. The US economy unexpectedly contracted in the second quarter, raising risks of an economic slowdown, which lifted gold's safe-haven allure and helped bullion prices gain more than 1 per cent on Thursday. Spot silver firmed 0.3 per cent to $20.04 per ounce, while platinum eased 0.2 per cent to $886.24. Both face monthly losses. Palladium rose 0.8 per cent to $2,095.13, and has gained about 8.2 per cent this month, its best since January.