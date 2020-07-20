Gold falls by Rs 31, silver declines Rs 51

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 20 2020, 18:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2020, 18:44 ist

Gold prices fell by Rs 31 to Rs 49,916 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday owing to a weak global trend, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 49,947 per 10 gram.

Silver also declined by Rs 51 to Rs 53,948 per kg from Rs 53,999 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading marginally lower at USD 1,809 per ounce, while silver was quoting flat at USD 19.32 per ounce.

Gold prices traded marginally lower with spot international prices trading at USD 1,809 on Monday, HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

