Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Gold flat at Rs 1.62 lakh/10g; silver edges higher on import curbs

Analysts said domestic bullion prices remained relatively resilient despite weakness in global markets.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 13:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 May 2026, 13:44 IST
Business NewsGoldsilver

Follow us on :

Follow Us