Gold futures drop nearly 2% to Rs 1.52 lakh per 10g on strong dollar

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for April delivery depreciated by Rs 2,228, or 1.44 per cent, to Rs 1,52,532 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 7,553 lots.
Last Updated : 17 February 2026, 10:03 IST
