Gold futures drop to Rs 1,58,011/10g

<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gold-prices">Gold prices</a> on Friday dropped Rs 1,536 to Rs 1,58,011 per 10 grams in futures trade amid a fall in spot demand.</p>.<p>On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for the August delivery traded lower by Rs 1,536, or 0.96 per cent, at Rs 1,58,011 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 1,265 lots.</p>.Gold climbs Rs 700 to Rs 1.6 lakh/10g in Delhi.<p>Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to weak global cues.</p>.<p>Globally, gold futures declined by 0.58 per cent to USD 4,449.01 per ounce in New York. </p>