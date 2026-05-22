<p>New Delhi: Gold prices on Friday dropped Rs 521 to Rs 1,59,085 per 10 grams in futures trade amid a fall in spot demand.</p>.<p>On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for the June delivery traded lower by Rs 521, or 0.33 per cent, at Rs 1,59,085 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 790 lots.</p>.Gold futures drop to Rs 1,52,068/10g.<p>Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to weak global cues.</p>.<p>Globally, gold futures declined by 0.55 per cent to USD 4,517.94 per ounce in New York. </p>