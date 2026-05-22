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Gold futures drop to Rs 1,59,085/10g

Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to weak global cues.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 08:52 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 08:52 IST
India NewsGoldTradeGold pricesbusiness

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