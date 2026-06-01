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Gold futures drop to Rs 1,59,827/10g

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for the August delivery traded lower by Rs 1,084, or 0.67 per cent, at Rs 1,59,827 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 992 lots.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 10:01 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 10:01 IST
Business NewsGold

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