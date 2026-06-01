<p>New Delhi: Gold prices on Monday dropped Rs 1,084 to Rs 1,59,827 per 10 grams in futures trade amid a fall in spot demand.</p>.<p>On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for the August delivery traded lower by Rs 1,084, or 0.67 per cent, at Rs 1,59,827 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 992 lots.</p>.Gold climbs to record high above $5,300 as dollar slips.<p>Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to weak global cues.</p>.<p>Globally, gold futures declined by 0.39 per cent to USD 4,522.52 per ounce in New York. </p>