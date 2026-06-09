Gold futures increase on spot demand

<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gold-prices">Gold prices</a> on Tuesday rose by Rs 46 to Rs 1,54,830 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.</p>.<p>On the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/multi-commodity-exchange">Multi Commodity Exchange</a>, yellow metal contracts for August delivery traded higher by Rs 46, or 0.03 per cent, at Rs 1,54,830 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 486 lots.</p>.Gold drops Rs 1,100, silver extends slide as oil surge stokes inflation fears.<p>Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in Precious metal prices, analysts said.</p>.<p>Globally, gold futures rose 0.33 per cent to USD 4,344.59 per ounce in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/new-york">New York</a>. </p>