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Gold futures increase on spot demand

Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in Precious metal prices, analysts said.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 09:43 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 09:43 IST
India NewsStock marketNSEGold pricesbusiness new

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