Gold futures increase on spot demand

<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gold-prices">Gold prices</a> on Monday rose by Rs 570 to Rs 1,47,773 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.</p>.<p>On the Multi Commodity Exchange, yellow metal contracts for August delivery traded higher by Rs 570, or 0.39 per cent, at Rs 1,47,773 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 577 lots.</p>.<p>Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in Precious metal prices, analysts said.</p>.<p>Globally, gold futures rose 0.63 per cent to USD 4,181.92 per ounce in New York.</p>