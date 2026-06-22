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Gold futures increase on spot demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, yellow metal contracts for August delivery traded higher by Rs 570, or 0.39%, at Rs 1,47,773 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 577 lots.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 06:26 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 06:26 IST
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