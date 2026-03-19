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Gold futures plunge Rs 3,616 to Rs 1.49 lakh/10g amid weak global cues

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the yellow metal for the April delivery depreciated by Rs 3,616, or 2.36%, to Rs 1,49,409 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 7,387 lots.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 09:47 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 09:47 IST
Business NewsGoldGold prices

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