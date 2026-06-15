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Gold futures rise to Rs 1.52 lakh per 10g as US-Iran deal lifts investors' sentiment

Last week, gold futures declined Rs 5,066, or 3.2 per cent, to settle around Rs 1.50 lakh per 10 grams.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 10:29 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 10:29 IST
Business NewsGold prices

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