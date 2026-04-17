Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Gold futures rise to Rs 1.53 lakh per 10g amid firm global trends

Analysts said gold edged higher amid a weaker US dollar and easing geopolitical tensions.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 10:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 April 2026, 10:43 IST
GoldUS dollarGold pricesbusiness

Follow us on :

Follow Us