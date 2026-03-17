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Gold futures rise to Rs 1.56 lakh/10g; ends 3-day decline amid tensions in West Asia

In the international market, gold prices recovered after four days of decline.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 10:14 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 10:14 IST
Business NewsStock marketGold pricesWest AsiaFederal Reservegold jewellery

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