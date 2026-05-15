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Gold futures slide nearly 2% as dollar rally dims bullion demand

Gold prices fell on Friday due to a stronger dollar and ongoing geopolitical tensions, particularly around Iran.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 07:59 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 07:59 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsGolddollarGold prices

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