Gold gains Rs 15; silver falls Rs 648

Gold gains Rs 15; silver falls Rs 648

In the international market, both gold and silver were trading flat at $1,734 per ounce and $18.90 per ounce, respectively

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 12 2022, 19:20 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2022, 19:20 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

Gold in the national capital on Tuesday rose by Rs 15 to Rs 50,581 per 10 grams, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal settled at Rs 50,566 per 10 grams.

Silver, however, declined by Rs 648 to Rs 56,120 per kg from Rs 56,768 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, both gold and silver were trading flat at $1,734 per ounce and $18.90 per ounce, respectively.

"Gold prices traded firm capping upside as the dollar index hit fresh 20 years high," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Gold
Gold prices
silver
Business News

What's Brewing

Taapsee is 'disappointed' with Lord's — Here's why

Taapsee is 'disappointed' with Lord's — Here's why

'After 20 yrs, 'Devdas' sparks love, longing & romance'

'After 20 yrs, 'Devdas' sparks love, longing & romance'

Explained: Significance of NASA's Deep Field image

Explained: Significance of NASA's Deep Field image

K'taka activists seek help for tribals hit by rain fury

K'taka activists seek help for tribals hit by rain fury

How nature and natural systems enhance design

How nature and natural systems enhance design

How to make your first 'purr baby' feel at home

How to make your first 'purr baby' feel at home

G. Reghu's sculptures are an ode to the simple life

G. Reghu's sculptures are an ode to the simple life

10 years later, 'Gangnam Style' is still hot

10 years later, 'Gangnam Style' is still hot

Bhutan's beauty queen speaks up for LGBTQ community

Bhutan's beauty queen speaks up for LGBTQ community

Webb telescope reveals deepest image of early universe

Webb telescope reveals deepest image of early universe

 