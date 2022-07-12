Gold gains Rs 15; silver falls Rs 648

Gold in the national capital on Tuesday rose by Rs 15 to Rs 50,581 per 10 grams, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal settled at Rs 50,566 per 10 grams.

Silver, however, declined by Rs 648 to Rs 56,120 per kg from Rs 56,768 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, both gold and silver were trading flat at $1,734 per ounce and $18.90 per ounce, respectively.

"Gold prices traded firm capping upside as the dollar index hit fresh 20 years high," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.