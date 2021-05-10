Gold gains Rs 179; silver up by Rs 826

PTI
  • May 10 2021, 16:45 ist
  • updated: May 10 2021, 16:45 ist
Credit: iStock Images

Gold in the national capital on Monday rose by Rs 179 to Rs 47,452 per 10 gram helped by strong buying in the global precious metal, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 47,273 per 10 gram.

Silver also jumped Rs 826 to Rs 71,541 per kg, from Rs 70,715 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at $1,836 per ounce and silver was flat at $27.65 per ounce.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, "Gold prices traded higher on weaker dollar and fall in the US bond yields."

