Gold gains Rs 335; silver jumps Rs 382

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 05 2021, 16:59 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2021, 17:00 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Gold gained Rs 335 to Rs 50,969 per 10 gram in the national capital on Tuesday amid rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had closed at Rs 50,634 per 10 gram in the previous trade.

Silver also went up by Rs 382 to Rs 69,693 per kg, from Rs 69,311 per kg in the previous trade.

The rupee depreciated by 13 paise to 73.15 against the US dollar in the opening trade on Tuesday.

In the international market, both gold and silver were trading flat at USD 1,942 per ounce and USD 27.30 per ounce, respectively.

Gold
Gold prices
silver
Silver prices

