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Gold imports drop 70 per cent to 30 tonnes after duty hike: Official

Effective May 13, import duty on gold and silver has been increased to 15 per cent from 6 per cent.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 08:53 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 08:53 IST
Goldbusinessimport

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