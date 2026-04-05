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Gold imports rise by nearly 29% to $69 billion in Apr-Feb 2025-26

India's gold imports rose 28.73 per cent to USD 69 billion during April-February 2025-26 on account of high prices of the precious metal.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 15:08 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 15:08 IST
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