<p>New Delhi: The country's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/lifestyle/why-gold-cannot-be-made-in-labs-3955003">gold </a>imports rose 28.73 per cent to USD 69 billion during April-February 2025-26 on account of high prices of the precious metal, according to the Commerce Ministry data.</p><p>Gold imports stood at USD 53.52 billion in April-February 2024-25.</p><p>The rise in gold imports pushed the country's trade deficit (difference between imports and exports) to USD 310.60 billion during the 11-months of the last fiscal as compared to USD 261.80 billion during April-February 2024-25, the data showed.</p><p>Prices of the yellow metal are hovering at around Rs 1,51,500 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) in the national capital.</p><p>Switzerland is the largest source of gold imports, with about 40 per cent share, followed by the UAE (over 16 per cent) and South Africa (about 10 per cent).</p><p>The precious metal accounts for over 5 per cent of the country's total imports.</p><p>The country's total imports from Switzerland were up 11.57 per cent to USD 23.5 billion during April-February 2025-26. In February, gold imports from that country surged 719.30 per cent year-on-year to USD 2.71 billion.</p><p>India is the world's second-biggest gold consumer after China. The imports mainly take care of the demand by the jewellery industry. The imports have implications for India's current account deficit (CAD).</p>.Silver slumps Rs 9,000, gold declines Rs 3,500 on weak global trends.<p>CAD inched up to USD 13.2 billion, or 1.3 per cent of GDP, in the December quarter from USD 11.3 billion (1.1 per cent of GDP) in the year-ago period, mainly due to a higher trade deficit, according to RBI data.</p><p>However, the current account deficit moderated to USD 30.1 billion (1 per cent of GDP) in April-December 2025, from USD 36.6 billion (1.3 per cent of GDP) in the same period a year ago.</p><p>A CAD occurs when the value of goods and services imported and other payments exceeds the value of export of goods and services and other receipts by a country in a particular period.</p><p>Silver imports during the 11-month period jumped 142.87 per cent to USD 11.43 billion. Silver has industrial applications. It is used in sectors like electronics, auto and pharma.</p><p>To discourage imports, the government last week imposed import curbs on all forms of articles of gold, silver and platinum.</p>