Gold jumps Rs 249; silver rallies Rs 365

Gold in the national capital on Thursday rose Rs 249, to Rs 51,500 per 10 grams, reflecting the overnight gains in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the yellow metal finished at Rs 51,251 per 10 grams.
Silver also rallied Rs 365 to Rs 68,218 per kg, from Rs 67,853 per kg in the previous trade.
Also Read — Rupee jumps 41 paise to close at 75.80 against US dollar
In the international market, gold was trading up at $ 1,937 an ounce and silver was marginally higher at $ 25.22 an ounce. "Spot prices for 24-carat gold at Delhi rose Rs 249 reflecting overnight gains in COMEX gold prices despite rupee appreciation," said Tapan Patel, senior analyst (commodities), HDFC Securities.
The increase in gold prices in the overseas market was also backed by a decline in the US bond yields, he said.
