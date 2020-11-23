Gold marginally up by Rs 57; silver declines Rs 185

Gold marginally up by Rs 57; silver declines Rs 185

In the previous session, the precious metal had closed at Rs 49,710 per 10 gram

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 23 2020, 16:13 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2020, 16:13 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Gold in the national capital witnessed muted trading and was marginally up by Rs 57 to Rs 49,767 per 10 gram on Monday, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous session, the precious metal had closed at Rs 49,710 per 10 gram.

Silver, however, declined by Rs 185 to Rs 61,351 per kilogram from Rs 61,536 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was quoting with gains at USD 1,874 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 24.22 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded up on economic growth worries and fresh lockdown in Canada and other parts of the world," HDFC Securities Senior, Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said. 

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Gold
silver
Gold prices
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

Season’s first snowfall brings cheers in Kashmir

Season’s first snowfall brings cheers in Kashmir

Mars may have had ancient megafloods

Mars may have had ancient megafloods

Chocolate Santas wearing masks: A coronavirus Christmas

Chocolate Santas wearing masks: A coronavirus Christmas

From hope to agony, what's left of the Arab Spring?

From hope to agony, what's left of the Arab Spring?

DH Toon | 'Congress is at its lowest in last 72 years'

DH Toon | 'Congress is at its lowest in last 72 years'

The Lead: The story behind the film 'Act 1978'

The Lead: The story behind the film 'Act 1978'

Butterflies are born free

Butterflies are born free

Senior citizens at risk of fungal infection post-Covid

Senior citizens at risk of fungal infection post-Covid

 