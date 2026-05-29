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Gold on track for third straight monthly loss; traders assess US-Iran ceasefire reports

The bullion is ⁠on track to lose 2.4 per cent for the month and about 15 per cent over three months.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 07:12 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 07:12 IST
World newsUSIranGold prices

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