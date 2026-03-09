Gold prices drop to Rs 1.6 lakh per 10g; Silver rises to Rs 2.6 lakh per kg

<p>As a fall in spot demand continues, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/markets/gold-declines-rs-1100-to-rs-164-lakh10g-silver-slips-to-rs-271-lakhkg-3922342">gold prices</a> on Monday dropped Rs 1,052 to Rs 1,60,582 per 10 grams in futures trade. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for April delivery traded lower by Rs 1,052, or 0.65 per cent, at Rs 1,60,582 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 1,729 lots.</p><p>Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to weak global cues. </p><p>Globally, gold futures increased by 1.50 per cent to $5,090.94 per ounce in New York.</p>.Gold futures increase on spot demand; silver futures rise to Rs 2.67 lakh/kg.<p>Meanwhile, silver prices rose 1.63 per cent to Rs 2,63,923 lakh per kg in the futures trade on Monday amid global uncertainties.</p><p>On the Multi Commodity Exchange, the white metal for May delivery increased Rs 4,362, or 1.63 per cent, to Rs 2,63,923 per kilogram in a business turnover of 2,265 lots. Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in silver prices, analysts said.</p><p>In the overseas market, Comex silver futures increased $1.20, or 1.01 per cent, to $83.53 per ounce.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>