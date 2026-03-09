Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Gold prices drop to Rs 1.6 lakh per 10g; Silver rises to Rs 2.6 lakh per kg

Globally, gold futures increased by 1.50 per cent to $5,090.94 per ounce, whereas, silver prices rose 1.63 per cent to Rs 2,63,923 lakh per kg.
Last Updated : 09 March 2026, 09:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 March 2026, 09:52 IST
Business NewsGoldsilverGold pricesbusiness

Follow us on :

Follow Us