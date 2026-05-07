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Gold prices increase by Rs 531 per 10 gram in futures trade

Globally, gold futures rose 0.13 per cent to USD 4,697.6 per ounce in New York.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 07:43 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 07:43 IST
Business NewsGoldGold pricesbusiness

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