Gold prices increase by Rs 531 per 10 gram in futures trade

<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/why-countries-are-stocking-up-on-gold-2-3987642">Gold </a>prices on Thursday rose by Rs 531 to Rs 1,52,663 per 10 grams in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.</p><p>On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June delivery traded higher by Rs 531, or 0.35 per cent, at Rs 1,52,663 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 728 lots.</p>.Gold futures slide to Rs 1.50 lakh per 10g as oil surge, dollar weigh on bullion.<p>Fresh positions built up by participants led to a rise in gold prices, analysts said.</p><p>Globally, gold futures rose 0.13 per cent to USD 4,697.6 per ounce in New York.</p>