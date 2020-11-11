Gold rises marginally to reach Rs 50,114

Gold rises marginally to reach Rs 50,114, silver gains Rs 451

Silver prices rose Rs 451 to Rs 62,023 per kilogram

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 11 2020, 17:25 ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2020, 17:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Gold prices witnessed a muted trend in the national capital on Wednesday, rising marginally by Rs 3 to Rs 50,114 per 10 gram amid choppy global prices, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had closed at Rs 50,111 per 10 gram in the previous day.

Silver prices rose Rs 451 to Rs 62,023 per kilogram from Rs 61,572 per kilogram in the previous trade.

"Spot gold prices for 24 carat in Delhi were marginally up by Rs 3 on choppy global gold prices and rupee depreciation," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

In the international market, gold was quoting marginally higher at USD 1,877 per ounce, while silver was trading flat at $24.20 per ounce

