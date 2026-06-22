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Gold, silver rebound as weak rupee, global rally revive bullion demand

Traders said depreciation in the rupee and strength in overseas markets revived demand for bullion after a sharp correction last week.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 13:19 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 13:19 IST
India NewsGold pricesbusinessSilver prices

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