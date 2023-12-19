Goldman ramps up credit business in India, targets diaspora

Credit Push

The credit expansion through the firm’s non-banking financial company comes on top of a private credit fund that Goldman ran on its own balance sheet in the South Asian country, he said. Most NBFCs, often referred to as shadow banks in India, can make loans but not accept deposits.

“This will be more of what we might want to originate and syndicate, keeping only a residual portion,” he said.

The Reserve Bank of India last year allowed standalone primary dealers, who underwrite primary issuances of government bonds, to offer all foreign-exchange products to users. The move was made with a view toward strengthening the role of the standalone dealers as market makers, on par with banks operating primary dealer business, the central bank had said in a statement.

The country had seven standalone primary dealers as of 2020, including Goldman Sachs (India) Capital Markets Pvt., PNB Gilts Ltd. and Morgan Stanley India Primary Dealer Pvt. PNB Gilts had said in its annual report earlier this year that it had been granted the license to operate in the FX market.

“We couldn’t trade the currency in India because we are not a bank,” Chatterjee said. “So that’s another area we want to scale up.”

In wealth management, many Indian entrepreneurs have moved abroad during the pandemic, which has created a “more prominent” opportunity to serve such clients from offices in Singapore, London and Dubai, he said.