Goldman Sachs raises India’s 2026 GDP growth forecast to 6.8%

<p>New Delhi: Goldman Sachs on Friday raised India's economic growth forecast for the 2026 calendar year to 6.8 per cent, up 30 basis points from its earlier projection, citing lower oil prices and easing supply disruptions after the US-Iran peace deal.<br><br>New York-based brokerage also expects the numbers to improve on inflation and current account deficit. It has lowered India’s retail <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/inflation">inflation </a>projection for the current year to 4.4 per cent, which is 20 basis points or 0.2 percentage point lower than its earlier estimate.<br><br>India’s current account deficit, according to Goldman Sachs, is likely to be 1.1 per cent of <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/gdp">GDP</a> this year, which is 0.2 percentage points lower from its earlier projection.</p>.India’s GDP grows 7.7% in FY26, beats government's estimates.<p>“With the recent downward revision in the oil price forecast by our commodities team ($82/bbl average in Q3-Q4 CY26, vs. $92/bbl earlier and $75/bbl average in CY27, vs. $80/bbl earlier), we raise our real GDP growth forecast for CY26 by 0.3pp to 6.8 per cent yoy, lower our headline inflation forecast by 0.2pp to 4.4 per cent yoy and lower our current account deficit forecast by 0.2pp to 1.1 per cent of GDP,” Goldman Sachs said in a report.<br><br>India’s gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 7.8 per cent in the January-March quarter.<br><br>In its latest monetary policy review the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/rbi">Reserve Bank of India </a>(RBI) has pegged April-June quarter growth at 6.6 per cent. In July-September period it is estimated to grow at 6.3 per cent and in October-December 2026 by 6.5 per cent. For the full financial year 2026-27, the RBI estimates the economy to grow by 6.6 per cent, which is lower than the previous year’s 7.7 per cent.<br><br>Goldman Sachs projection for 2026 GDP growth is largely in line with the RBI’s estimate.<br><br>The brokerage expects that the correction in global commodity prices could ease fiscal pressure. “The sharp correction in global urea prices should reduce upside risk to the fertilizer subsidy bill versus our earlier expectations,” it said.<br><br>“Recent import tenders have cleared well below the highs seen during the peak of the Middle East shock, and together with lower oil prices, should help ease near-term fiscal pressures,” it added.<br><br>Meanwhile, in its latest Economy Watch report, EY India said India’s GDP growth is likely to be in the range of 6.6-6.8 per cent in the current financial year. It has pegged the headline retail inflation at 4.5 per cent; fiscal deficit at 4.4 per cent and current account deficit at 1.5 per cent of GDP.<br><br>The report, authored by EY India Chief Policy Advisor DK Srivastava, noted that a gradual normalisation of global energy markets is expected to ease supply-side pressures, improve cost conditions, and support both growth and inflation outcomes during FY27.</p>