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Goldman Sachs raises India’s 2026 GDP growth forecast to 6.8%

New York-based brokerage also expects the numbers to improve on inflation and current account deficit.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 14:24 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 14:24 IST
Business NewsIndiaGDP

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