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Gold's seesaw ride goes on as oil retreat spurs recovery

Gold of 99.9 per cent purity rose Rs 700 to Rs 1,60,300 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes), according to the All India Sarafa Association.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 17:01 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 17:01 IST
Business NewsGoldOil

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