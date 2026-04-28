<p>Hyderabad: Tech giant Google on Tuesday officially broke ground on its landmark AI hub in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/visakhapatnam">Visakhapatnam</a>, Andhra Pradesh, as chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu laid foundation stone marking the start of construction on the company's largest investment in India's digital future to date.</p><p>First announced in October 2025, the project centers on India's first gigawatt-scale AI hub comprising three data center campuses in Visakhapatnam region. AdaniConnex and Nxtra by Airtel will lead construction of the data center buildings and connecting infrastructure, enabling Google to deploy advanced AI capabilities and scale digital services across the country. </p><p>Google plans to invest approximately $15 billion over five years from 2026 to 2030 to establish this comprehensive AI ecosystem in Vizag.</p>.Google signs classified AI deal with Pentagon: Report.<p>Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw hailed the development as a milestone. "The groundbreaking of the India AI Hub in Visakhapatnam reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making India a global technology leader. The hub and three subsea cables landing in Visakhapatnam will become critical national infrastructure. Thank you, Google, for your continued trust in India," he said.</p><p>The AI hub also encompasses the 'America–India Connect' initiative, an expanded fiber-optic network along with a long-term clean energy strategy aimed at bringing new renewable supply to the electricity grid, in support of India's national goal of 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/google-cloud">Google Cloud</a> CEO Thomas Kurian described the occasion as a turning point. "Today's groundbreaking is a powerful realization of our shared vision with the Indian government and an inflection point for the country's AI-native future. Together, we are laying the foundation for Viksit Bharat and opening new doors for economic opportunity nationwide," said Thomas.</p><p>The hub is designed to deliver high-performance, low-latency services that businesses and organizations need to build and scale AI-powered solutions, accelerate research and development, and help India secure its position as a global leader in the AI-driven economy.</p><p>Adani Group Director Jeet Adani underscored the infrastructure imperative. "India's AI moment will be defined by infrastructure. What we are building in Visakhapatnam nearly 1 GW in a single location signals that shift. When energy becomes more affordable and increasingly powered by clean sources, intelligence becomes more accessible. That is how India will lead the next phase of digital growth," he said.</p><p>Bharti Airtel Executive Chairman Gopal Vittal echoed that ambition, noting that the strategic partnership with Google and Adani would advance India's digital goals. "With Visakhapatnam emerging as a new hub on the world's AI map, we will ensure that India sets the pace for innovation and sustainable growth not just for our people, but for the world. </p><p>Our full stack of best-in-class data centers, green power, pan-India ultra-low-latency fiber, and a next-generation cable landing station will enable large-scale, world-class AI infrastructure in Vizag," added Gopal Vittal.</p>.Google Photos app gets AI-powered ‘touch-up’ tools to turn mundane images into photogenic ones .<p>Beyond technology, Google has announced several community-focused initiatives tied to the project. In partnership with Sponge Collaborative, the company is launching an integrated watershed management and community empowerment plan to address hydrological stress and coastal ecosystem sensitivities near its data center campuses. </p><p>The initiative will link watershed restoration to community needs including reverse osmosis plants and 'Water ATMs' while strengthening livelihoods in local agriculture and fisheries.</p><p>Google is also partnering with Sambhav Foundation to integrate traditional maritime practices into the digital economy. The programme will equip over 1,000 individuals from the fishing community with GPS navigation and weather-forecasting tools, training in cold-chain management and value-added processing, UPI-based financial literacy, and streamlined access to marine welfare schemes.</p>