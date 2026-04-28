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Google breaks ground on $15 Billion AI Hub in Andhra Pradesh's Vizag

The project centers on India's first gigawatt-scale AI hub comprising three data center campuses in Visakhapatnam region.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 11:20 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 11:20 IST
Business NewsAndhra PradeshArtificial IntelligenceGoogle Cloud

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