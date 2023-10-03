Google doesn't allow competition, Apple is kingmaker: Nadella testifies in Google anti-trust trial

"You can call it popular, but to me it's dominant," Nadella said. Speaking about the deal between Apple and Google, which makes Google the default search engine in all Apple devices, Nadella said that Microsoft was willing to pay $15 billion a year to make Microsoft’s bing the default search engine and even agree to all privacy rules by Apple to secure the deal.

“Microsoft was even willing to hide its search engine’s ‘Bing’ brand on Apple devices in order to secure an agreement with Apple”, he said.

“It would be a game changer, Apple is the kingmaker,” said Nadella.

Arguments around default search engines are a key part of the trial against Google.

“Google makes it impossible to compete by making itself the default search engine everywhere. Since most people don’t change their defaults, that means no other company has a chance to get in front of users and get the data they need to build a great product and build a meaningful competitor,” Nadella added.

Complaining that Google is trying to lock up content required to train AI models by signing expensive and exclusive deals with publishers, Nadella said he’s worried about Google’s growing dominance.

“When I am meeting with publishers now, they say Google's going to write this check and it's exclusive and you have to match it. It’s a vicious cycle" he said.