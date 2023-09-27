Google's 25-year journey from dorm to internet dominance

February

Launches Google Maps for desktop. 2005 August Acquires mobile startup Android. 2005 Launches Google Talk instant messaging service. 2006 Buys online video service YouTube for $1.65 billion.

April 2007 Announces acquisition of web ad supplier DoubleClick for $3.1 billion. May 2007 Introduces universal search that lets users access search results across all content types, like images, videos and news, at once. September Debuts first Android phone, the T-Mobile G1 or 2008 HTC Dream.

Launches Google Chrome web browser.

January Launches smartphone, Nexus One, co-developed 2010 with HTC. March 2010 Stops censoring search results in China, leading to its banning in the country.

October

Google tests out its first self-driving 2010 vehicles with a small fleet of Toyota Prius cars in California. June 2011 Launches Google+ social networking service, which was shut down in 2018. August Announces acquisition of Motorola Mobility, 2011 which includes Motorola's cellphone and TV set-top box businesses, for $12.5 billion.

2012 Launches Google Glass. 2013 Announces acquisition of Israeli mapping startup Waze for about $1 billion. 2014 Announces in January that it will acquire AI firm DeepMind. In the same month, announces a $3.2 billion deal to buy smart thermostat and smoke alarm maker Nest Labs. 2015 Announces plans to create a new publicly listed company, Alphabet, which will house.

Google and other units, including YouTube and research and venture capital businesses. Sundar Pichai named CEO of Google. October Launches the first Pixel smartphone.

2016 November Launches Google Home smart speaker. 2016 June 2017 The European Commission fines Google 2.42 billion euros for violating the neutrality of its search.

February

Google reports full-year sales of over $100 2018 billion a year for the first time. July 2018 The European Commission fines Google 4.34 billion euros for anti-competitive practices with respect to its Android operating system.

March 2019