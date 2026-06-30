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Government extends customs duty waiver on import of key petrochemical products till Jul 15

The full customs duty waiver on about 40 critical petrochemical products provided on April 2 was a "temporary and targeted relief", and was set to lapse on June 30.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 12:29 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 12:29 IST
India NewsBusiness NewspetrochemicalsImport duty

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