Government lifts curb on non-basmati white rice exports, removes floor price

<p>New Delhi: The government on Wednesday removed the minimum export price (MEP) of $490 per tonne on overseas shipments of non-basmati white rice, a move aimed at promoting shipments of the commodity.</p>.<p>On September 28, the government withdrew a blanket ban on overseas shipments of non-basmati white rice and imposed the floor price.</p>.<p>"The requirement of MEP for the export of non-basmati white rice...has been lifted with immediate effect," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.</p>.Government allows non-basmati white rice exports with minimum price cap of $490 per tonne.<p>The government had imposed a ban on exports of non-basmati rice exports on July 20, 2023.</p>.<p>These measures came at a time when the country has ample stock of rice at government godowns and retail prices are also under control.</p>.<p>Earlier, the government scrapped the minimum export price for basmati rice to boost outbound shipments and enhance farmers' income.</p>.<p>The country exported non-basmati white rice worth $201 million during April-August this fiscal. It was $852.52 million in 2023-24.</p>.<p>Though there was a ban on the exports, the government was allowing the shipments to friendly nations like Maldives, Mauritius, the UAE and African countries.</p>.<p>This variety of rice is widely consumed in India and it also has demand in global markets, particularly in nations which have large Indian diaspora.</p>.<p>The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine is among the factors that have disrupted the foodgrain supply chain.</p>