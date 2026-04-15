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Government likely to roll out mobile PLI 2.0 with outlay of over $5 billion by May

According to official data, smartphones worth Rs 2.62 lakh crore, about $28 billion, were exported in 2025 with Apple emerging as the poster boy of the scheme.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 14:45 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 14:45 IST
Business NewsPLIExportsMobile Phones

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