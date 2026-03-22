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Government may consider OFS option for raising public float in IDBI Bank

Currently, the public float in IDBI Bank is only 5.29 per cent, limiting the scope of fair valuation.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 10:27 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 10:27 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsIDBI bank

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