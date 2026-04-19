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Government may hike FDI limit in pension sector; Bill likely in Monsoon Session

Last year, Parliament approved a Bill to increase the FDI limit in the insurance sector from 74 per cent to 100 per cent.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 09:41 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 09:41 IST
ParliamentpensionInsuranceforeign direct investment

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