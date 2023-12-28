Government says no restrictions on tur, urad dal imports till March 2025

New Delhi: The government on Thursday said there will be no restrictions on import of tur and urad dal till March 2025 as part of efforts to boost domestic supply and keep prices under control.

Tur and urad dal have been kept under free category, which means there will be no curbs on their imports.

"The free import policy of urad and tur stands extended up to March 31, 2025," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.